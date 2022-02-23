Wisconsin Senate rejects, then passes, call for term limits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin would become the fifth state to call for a convention of the states to amend the U.S. Constitution to impose term limits on members of Congress under a resolution the state Senate passed after it initially appeared to fail.

The Republican-controlled Assembly was scheduled to take up the resolution on Wednesday but did not vote on it. The Senate initially appeared to have rejected the GOP proposal late Tuesday night.

On the first vote in the Senate just before midnight, five Republicans joined with Democrats in rejecting it on a 17-16 vote. But then Republican Sen. Alberta Darling decided to change her vote, giving the measure the 17th vote needed to pass at midnight.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip