Wisconsin Senate ends with votes on youth prison, schools

WISCONSIN — The state Senate has wrapped up Wisconsin’s legislative session with votes to create a new youth prison, break up the Milwaukee school district and expand the state’s voucher school program.

The Senate came to the floor for the last time in the Legislature’s two-year session Tuesday morning.

The body began the day by passing a bill that would authorize $42 million in borrowing for a new youth prison and sending the measure on to Gov. Tony Evers.

Senators also passed a constitutional amendment that would strip Evers of his authority to spend federal aid and shift it to the Legislature.

The amendment must pass the Legislature's next two-year session and a statewide referendum to be ratified.

