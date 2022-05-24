Wisconsin sees highest recorded average price for gallon of gas

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin is waking up to its highest recorded average price for a gallon of gas.

At the BP at North and Humboldt, for example, the price for regular unleaded is $4.70. AAA says Wisconsin's average for gas right now is at $4.33 a gallon for regular unleaded, which they say is the highest recorded average price ever. That's up nearly 5 cents from last week, and 48 cents in a month.

If you're looking to fill up in Milwaukee County, the average price is $4.49. Racine County sits at $4.47, Waukesha's at $4.44, and those Wisconsinites as well as some Illinoisans looking to get gas in Kenosha County will see an average of $4.52 a gallon.

If you want to find the cheapest gas in the state, it's going to be a hike to Outagamie County to get gas for $4.12 a gallon.

And while these averages are tough to swallow, states all across the country are seeing even higher prices at the pump. Some gas stations in New York had prices for unleaded gas at close to $6 a gallon.

