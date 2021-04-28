Wisconsin schools required to teach Holocaust under new law

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill requiring Wisconsin middle and high school social studies classes to teach the Holocaust and other genocides.

Evers signed the bipartisan bill on Wednesday. It passed the Legislature unanimously.

AP Photo, File FILE - In this May 7, 1945 file photo emaciated prisoners at one of the largest Nazi Concentration camps at Evensee Austria, in the Austrian Alps.



Wisconsin joins 17 other states that require Holocaust education, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

An 18th state, Arkansas, has a law taking effect next year.

Under Wisconsin's new law, public schools, charter schools and private schools in the voucher program must include instruction on the Holocaust and other genocides at least once between fifth and eighth grade and once in high school.

