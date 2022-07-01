Julius Davis was just one of many Badgers who showed up to support and help give back at Chimere Dike's camp.

"I was grateful for having this opportunity. I wouldn't have it any other way. It was fun being out here with the kids and supporting the cause that is very important to Chimere," says Davis, Wisconsin running back and Menomonee Falls native. "That shows how our Badger family is. Everyone from everywhere will come help no matter where it is."

Now it's Davis' turn to host a speed camp at Iron Fist Fitness in Wauwatosa.

Submitted Julius Davis will host a speed camp at Iron Fist Fitness in Wauwatosa on July 9.

"I want to give back to the community. It was something that everyone did when I was young, and I very much appreciated it. I love asking question to the guys that were in that position at that time," says Davis.

It is not a football only camp. Any athlete who wants to add some speed to their game can attend.

"So, this camp will be for anybody. All sports, all ages. We just basically want to help you get faster, stronger, and make you a better athlete," says Davis.

Plus, you may be able to test your speed against the state's best.

"There might be some guys, there might some faces as well," says Davis.

So, mark your calendars for July 9, because Wisconsin running back Davis is ready to show you nothing is impossible.

"I think it's huge just for someone to have that type of mentor or leader to look to and say, okay he did that, I can do that too," says Davis.

