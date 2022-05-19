Watch
Wisconsin Republicans to vote on death penalty, elections

state capitol
<p>State Capitol, Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 12:38 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 13:38:15-04

WISCONSIN — Wisconsin Republicans gathering for the state convention this weekend will vote on setting the party’s priorities for the next year, including resolutions calling for all ballots to be hand-counted on Election Day, imposing the death penalty for people who kill police officers, and opposing vaccine mandates.

The resolutions were brought forward by Republicans across the state for approval at the convention and were made public this week.

They are advisory only. But they show the priorities of the party that has a solid majority in the Legislature and would be able to enact whatever laws it wishes if Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is defeated in November.

