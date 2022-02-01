Watch
Wisconsin Republicans seek higher bails after parade deaths

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
FILE - Amy Mack lights candles at a memorial at Veterans Park for the victims of a deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wis., on Nov. 23, 2021. Wisconsin lawmakers are pushing ahead with a constitutional amendment to make it harder for criminal defendants to get out of jail, a move that comes after Republicans criticized prosecutors for setting bail too low for a man charged with killing six people after plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade. The Assembly judiciary committee scheduled a public hearing for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
Christmas Parade SUV Amendment
Posted at 3:20 PM, Feb 01, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are pushing to amend the state constitution to make it harder for criminal defendants to get out on bail.

They are hoping to capitalize on the public anger over a driver who was out on bail when authorities say he plowed into a Christmas parade near Milwaukeel, killing six people and injuring many others.

The state Assembly’s judiciary committee scheduled a public hearing on the amendment for Wednesday. Republicans have focused much of their anger over the Waukesha parade deaths on the $1,000 bail that Democratic Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s office recommended for the defendant in an earlier case.

They’ve called for tougher bail assessments and for Chisholm’s job.

