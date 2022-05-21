Watch
Wisconsin Republicans gather to vote on endorsements

FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022. Wisconsin Republicans are slated to gather on Saturday, May 21, 2022, to consider whether to endorse a candidate in the hotly contested governor's race primary in the battleground state, with some in the party arguing it shouldn't get involved in picking a favorite before the August primary. The Republican Party has endorsed candidates since 2009 and winning that backing was crucial to Johnson's win in his first race in 2010. Johnson, who is up for reelection this year, was slated to address the convention before the endorsement speeches. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Posted at 8:24 AM, May 21, 2022
WISCONSIN — Wisconsin Republicans are gathering to consider whether to endorse a candidate in the hotly contested governor’s race, with some arguing they shouldn’t pick a favorite before the August primary in the battleground state.

The top candidates in the governor’s race are slated to make their pitches for an endorsement before more than 1,500 delegates Saturday at the annual convention in the Madison suburb of Middleton.

But first, those delegates will decide whether to include a “no endorsement” option as suggested by one gubernatorial candidate and other activists.

