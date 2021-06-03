Wisconsin Republicans block $15 million for job loss benefit administration

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Legislature’s budget-writing committee have scrapped Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to hand the Department of Workforce Development $15 million to improve how it administers unemployment benefits.

The agency has been plagued by lengthy delays in getting checks to people who have lost their jobs since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

Evers’ 2021-23 budget would have given the department $15 million to bolster administrative efforts and would have made the appropriation permanent going forward.

Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee dumped the provision during a hearing Wednesday.

