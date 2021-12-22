Wisconsin Republicans ask Gov. Evers again to remove DA Chisholm over parade deaths following complaint

MADISON, Wis. — Republican state lawmakers are calling on Wisconsin Democratic governor Tony Evers, again, to remove Milwaukee County's District Attorney John Chisholm after his office recommended $1,000 bail for a man before he allegedly drove his vehicle through the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people.

Darrell Brooks Jr. posted the bail five days before prosecutors say he drove his SUV through the packed parade route in Waukesha on Nov. 21, killing five adults and a child and injuring about 60 other people.

Sixteen Wisconsin Republicans first wrote a letter to Gov. Evers calling for Chisholm's immediate removal on Dec. 6. According to Senate President Chris Kapenga, Gov. Evers said he could not launch an investigation because no taxpayer from Milwaukee County had filed a complaint. But now, just this week, a formal complaint has been filed asking Gov. Evers to remove Chisholm from office. On Monday, officials said the petition has reached the office, but is yet to be reviewed.

"Now you have a complaint. Will you finally act?," the GOP letter to Gov. Evers said in part.

A spokesperson for the Office of Governor Tony Evers said the governor can only remove a district attorney "for cause" based on receipt of “written verified charges brought by a resident taxpayer of the governmental unit".

On Wednesday, Kapenga was joined by Cindi Duchow (R-Town of Delafield), Representative Adam Neylon (R-Pewaukee), and Scott Allen (R-Waukesha), along with other members of the Waukesha County legislative delegation to send their second letter urging again for Chisholm's removal as Milwaukee County District Attorney.

"District Attorney Chisholm’s explanation raises more questions than it answers about the process his office follows for making bail requests," the letter said in part. "If you are serious about seeking justice for the victims, you must conclude what every reasonable Wisconsinite already knows. DA Chisholm has failed the public and is derelict in his duty in keeping people safe using the power of his office. John Chisholm has failed to keep innocent people safe, and he must be removed immediately."

TMJ4 found that setting low bails for domestic violence offenders is not uncommon under Chisholm’s leadership. We uncovered 45 felony cases assigned to one district attorney, where bail was set at less than a thousand dollars.

