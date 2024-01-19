Wisconsin Republican lawmakers introduce 14-week abortion ban

Wisconsin Republican lawmakers introduced a bill on Friday that would ban abortions after 14 weeks.

Current Wisconsin law bans abortions at 20 weeks and has exceptions for if the mother's life or health are at risk. The newly proposed bill would keep those exceptions in place.

In December, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he hoped to introduce a proposal that would lower the limit for abortion to the 12 or 15th week.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers opposed the plan immediately, saying, "I'll veto any bill that makes reproductive health care any less accessible for Wisconsinites than it is now."

This most recent bill was proposed just as Vice President Kamala Harris announced a Monday visit to Waukesha County. She'll be kicking off her "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour, where she'll call on Congress to restore the protections of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court Decision.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler released the following statement in response to the bill's introduction:

“Days before the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, MAGA Republicans are pushing a new ban on abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest here in Wisconsin. Let’s be clear: Republicans at every level of government are attacking women’s freedom to make their own health care choices. These threats in Wisconsin wouldn’t be possible without Donald Trump. Trump has already endorsed a new federal ban on abortion, and has promised to be ‘leading the charge’ in getting one passed. Now, Republican politicians are helping put that plan into action, starting right here in Wisconsin."

