Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Republican expands 2020 election investigation

items.[0].image.alt
Andy Manis/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks with fellow Assembly members before the Wisconsin Governor addressed a joint session of the Legislature for the State of the State speech at the state Capitol, in Madison, Wis. The Republican Wisconsin Assembly speaker, Vos, told a paralyzed Democratic state representative in a letter Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, that he will not grant his request to call in to committee meetings by phone but will pursue other accommodations to appease the lawmaker. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
Robin Vos
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 14:15:42-04

MADISON — The highest ranking Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly says he is expanding a probe into the 2020 presidential election, saying it will take more investigators and time than originally planned.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos signed contracts in June with two retired police detectives and a former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice to handle the investigation.

But amid growing calls from former President Donald Trump and other Wisconsin Republicans for a broader audit, Vos on Friday said he was expanding the probe.

Vos says he hopes to have it completed this fall, around the same time as an independent review by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo