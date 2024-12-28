Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke transferring to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Former Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke is headed to Arizona.

Locke announced his decision in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, giving the Wildcats two veteran quarterbacks with Noah Fifita returning.

Locke sat out as a redshirt at Mississippi State in 2022 before throwing for 1,936 yards and 13 touchdowns with 10 interceptions for the Badgers last season.

Arizona will have a new-look offense with the addition of offensive coordinator Seth Doege, a disciple of late Texas Tech coach Mike Leach.

Fifita has been Arizona's starter most of the past two seasons and announced earlier this month he would be returning to Tucson.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error