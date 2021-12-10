Wisconsin Policy Forum says Milwaukee's Amani Housing Pilot could be a model for neighborhood revitalization

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Policy Forum says Milwaukee's Amani Housing Pilot could be a model for other neighborhood revitalization projects.

The pilot was launched in 2019 and is a comprehensive, community-engaged effort to improve housing conditions on 2900 block of N. 26th street in the Amani neighborhood. Three vacant homes are being renovated, while smaller repairs and upgrades are being made to many other homes currently occupied. Some of those repairs include code violation corrections, roof and lead pipe replacements, electrical services and exterior improvements.

The pilot also aimed to boost home ownership, build community pride, and strengthen the relationships between neighbors. The project involved partnerships between neighborhood residents, community organizations, and the Northwestern Mutual Fund.

Over the past two years, the Amani Housing Pilot faced some challenges, related to both funding and access. Leaders with the pilot say they tried to access city funding programs after the project was underway and suggest future similar projects secure such funding sources first. In addition, leaders with the pilot say neighborhood residents had a hard time navigating the application process for city housing assistance.

But, overall, the Wisconsin Policy Forum says the concentrated, block-by-block approach in the Amani Housing Pilot could teach community leaders a lot about how to approach neighborhood revitalization processes.

Read their report below:

