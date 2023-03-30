Wisconsin Policy Forum: MCTS facing a significant financial situation in millions

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is facing a significant financial situation in the millions.

A recent study from the Wisconsin Policy Forum finds that in two years, MCTS will be looking at a nearly $26 million budget deficit that could impact riders.

For Ricky Bustamante, riding the bus is crucial to get to his job at Amazon because he doesn't have a car right now.

"I use the bus to get home every morning and every night," Bustamante said. "It's saving me time to get my money right to buy a car."

Milwaukee County Transit System President Denise Wandke believes more funding is needed to keep up with inflation.

"For the last 10 years, we've had a pretty stagnant budget of $160 million," Wandke said.

However, financial challenges are leading to tough decisions directly impacting riders.

MCTS has cut over 1,400 bus stops and removed 10 routes since 2017.

"As we cut these routes, remove busses, wait times become longer and longer for people and it becomes less and less convenient," she said.

To alleviate the problem, Milwaukee County Board Supervisors Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson is proposing a countywide sales tax increase.

"We really do need that 1% sales tax to help us raise that much-needed revenue," Nicholson said.

Chairwoman Nicholson said a 1% sales tax would generate approximately $190 million a portion of that would go toward MCTS funding.

"That could mean so much for our community and residents we serve," Nicholson said.

Wandke said MCTS desperately needs funding so routes are not cut and people are not impacted.

Lawmakers in Madison would have to approve the sales tax increase. We've reached out to folks on the transportation committee, many were busy to comment and others did not respond to emails.

