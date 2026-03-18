Wisconsin will play High Point in opening round of NCAA Tournament

High Point Panthers (30-4, 18-1 Big South) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (24-10, 16-7 Big Ten)
Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 1:50 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -9.5; over/under is 164.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Wisconsin plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against High Point.
The Badgers are 16-7 against Big Ten opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Wisconsin scores 83.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.
The Panthers are 18-1 against Big South teams. High Point ranks second in the Big South with 16.3 assists per game led by Rob Martin averaging 3.7.
Wisconsin makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than High Point has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). High Point has shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is averaging 20.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
Chase Johnston is shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 6.3 points. Martin is shooting 40.0% and averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.
Panthers: 10-0, averaging 86.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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