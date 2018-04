Wisconsin park getting new lake inflatables for summer 2018

Plamann Lake in Appleton, Wis. is adding to the fun this summer with new lake inflatables.

The Wibit inflatables are more like an aquatic jungle gym with slides and a trampoline.

Outagamie County Parks tweeted a photo of the new attraction and it seems even adults are excited.

Plamann Lake is getting Wibit inflatables this summer! Lake opens on June 2nd with the Kids Day at Plamann Park 2018 kickoff! Check out our awesome new addition to the Lake! pic.twitter.com/Yyd0gZcvdQ — Outagamie County Parks (@OutagamieParks) April 12, 2018

The Grand Chute Police replied to the photo saying, "Time to bust out those floaties!"

Plamann Lake opens June 2 with the Kid's Day at Plamann Park 2018 kickoff.