Wisconsin outlasts Colgate 67-60 as Davis leads comeback

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis shoots during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Colgate Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 7:01 AM, Mar 19, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Johnny Davis scored 25 points and sparked a second-half comeback as Wisconsin withstood Colgate’s 3-point assault and beat the Raiders 67-60 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game Friday night.

The third-seeded Badgers snapped Colgate’s 15-game winning streak and advanced to a second-round game Sunday against No. 11 seed Iowa State.

The Cyclones defeated LSU 59-54 earlier Friday.

Davis had Wisconsin’s last 14 points and showed he’s all the way back from the injured left ankle that knocked the All-America guard and Big Ten player of the year out of the Badgers’ regular-season finale.

