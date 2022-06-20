Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin order banning poultry at live events is lifted

Chickens on a Farm
Libby Kamrowski
Chickens are seen in a mixed backyard flock near Fort Collins, Colorado on April 24, 2022.<br/>
Chickens on a Farm
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 12:01:25-04

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin officials announced Monday that they have lifted the statewide order that banned the movement of poultry to live events, which was put into place to stop the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said in a statement that they still encourage "strong biosecurity practices" including cleaning and disinfecting, restricting access by visitors and wild birds, and keeping separate shoes and clothes to wear around flocks.

Live events included shows, exhibitions and swap meets, according to their original announcement.

22 flocks in 14 counties in the state have been confirmed with the virus since March, according to DATCP. States are still identifying new infections in farms - from people's backyards to commercial farms.

Poultry owners can submit reports to DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends).

State law requires all livestock owners to register where their animals live. You can register here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

juneteenth parade

How to watch the Juneteenth parade this Sunday on TMJ4