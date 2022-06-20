Wisconsin order banning poultry at live events is lifted

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin officials announced Monday that they have lifted the statewide order that banned the movement of poultry to live events, which was put into place to stop the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said in a statement that they still encourage "strong biosecurity practices" including cleaning and disinfecting, restricting access by visitors and wild birds, and keeping separate shoes and clothes to wear around flocks.

Live events included shows, exhibitions and swap meets, according to their original announcement.

22 flocks in 14 counties in the state have been confirmed with the virus since March, according to DATCP. States are still identifying new infections in farms - from people's backyards to commercial farms.

Poultry owners can submit reports to DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends).

State law requires all livestock owners to register where their animals live. You can register here.

