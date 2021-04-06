Wisconsin native wants to bring a 3-on-3 basketball tournament to the state

John Atkinson grew up in Racine and went to Case High School. Now he wants to bring Wisconsin a 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

"What we want to do is really, we want to find the best basketball team, in all the states that we represent," Top 3 Promotions Founder John Atkinson says. "We're currently in 25 states."

Top 3 Promotions Founder John Atkinson believes adults want to ball.

"So this is for anybody 18 and older who wants to get out there and show that they can still play," Atkinson says. "If you think you can still play, come out and prove it."

With prize money on the line for first, second and third, Atkinson will hold this 3-on-3 tourney for adults 18 and up.

"Pleasant Prairie, at the Rec Plex. That's going to be out there, I think it's on Aug. 21," Atkinson says. "And then we have one in Ripon which is a little bit north of Milwaukee."

The 3 on 3 games are influenced by the NBA.

"Everybody wants to be a Steph Curry," Atkinson says. "They want to shoot the 3 from 40 feet away, and they want to do that kind of stuff. I miss personally the down low, aggressive, get physical basketball."

Now you just need to end the talk, and walk the walk.

"The biggest thing that's out there is just, people always talk about how good they are at sports and athletes and they have their own reputations and things like that," Atkinson says. "We're giving you a chance to prove it. You talk a big game, and you just have all these things out there for you. Now it's time to show your friends and family what you're really all about."

There is so much hoops talent in the state that this idea could really fly.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip