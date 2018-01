FreshBooks has ranked Wisconsin the sixth most polite state in the nation.

The accounting software company analyzed customer data to see which small business owners are the most likely to use please or thank you on their invoices.

Small businesses in Wisconsin included a "please" and "thank you" 16 percent of the time.

Oklahoma evidently has the most polite businesses, with 49 percent of invoices including the key phrases. Tennessee was ranked 50th, with only 6 percent of small businesses replying with a please and thank you.

Read the full report to see how other states ranked.