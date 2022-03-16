Wisconsin musician competing Monday on NBC's 'American Song Contest'

Wisconsintes will have a homegrown singer to root for on NBC's "American Song Contest" Monday night.

Jake'O is from Loreto Ridge in Ohio, but lives in Plain, Wisconsin. Plain is in Sauk County.

He's a vocalist, guitarist, performer and entertainer. He combines vintage sounds with futuristic flair and fuses rock, pop and R&B in his music. He created the term "Nuvo-Retro" to describe his unique sound.

NBC says Jake'O has built a reputation in Wisconsin by using his soulful vibrato voice, reverberating guitar, and electric showmanship.

According to his website, Jake'O "exudes the “It Factor” aura. When people attend his shows they shockingly refer to him as a modern day Elvis, with musical bloodlines running from Chuck Berry, Prince, and Bruno Mars. There's a duality about Jake'O: he preserves the past but pushes the current norm, is family friendly but is subliminally provocative, means business but is self-effacing."

Jake'O said he is excited to make his Wisconsin friends and family proud on a national stage.

American Song Contest is a new reality TV show which will feature artists from all 50 states across different genres. The artists will compete for America's votes in an eight-week lie event until one winner is crowned. The show is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

The show premieres at 7 p.m. Monday night on NBC. Click here for more information.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip