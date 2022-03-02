Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts featuring 'Quilts Japan' through May 1

CEDARBURG, Wisc. — The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts (WMQFA) is now presenting Quilts Japan: The 15th Quilt Nihon now through May 1.

WMQFA is one of only three venues in the country to feature the international traveling exhibit.

The exhibit features highlights from the 2019 competition sponsored by the Japan Handicraft Instructors' Association (JHIA). JHIA’s renowned exhibition has been held biannually since 1989 and has traveled to WMQFA three times.

It showcases 36 quilts from the 15th biannual competition, which drew 347 entries from 10 countries.

"This exquisite exhibition features 36 quilts selected from one of the most prestigious international quilt competitions, Quilt Nihon, held biannually in Japan," WMQFA said in a statement.

Admission to the museum is $8 a person. You can buy admission online and find more information by clicking here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip