Wisconsin men's basketball game called off due to COVID-19 Thursday night

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men's basketball team announced Thursday's game against George Mason at the Kohl Center has been canceled.

According to the Badgers, the "decision was made by UW medical officials after positive COVID-19 tests were found within the Wisconsin program."

The next scheduled game for the Badgers is at Kohl Center against Illinois State on Dec. 29.

UPDATE: Tonight’s game against George Mason, scheduled for a 6pm/ct tip at the Kohl Center, has been called off and will not be played



📰 https://t.co/4O4et6TAgF pic.twitter.com/DuOEAm2ufJ — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 23, 2021

Officials say all ticket holders for Thursday's game will be notified with next steps by email.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip