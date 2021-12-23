Watch
Wisconsin men's basketball game called off due to COVID-19 Thursday night

<p>BUFFALO, NY - MARCH 18: Zak Showalter #3 of the Wisconsin Badgers takes a shot against Donte DiVincenzo #10 of the Villanova Wildcats during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 18, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 3:03 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 16:03:25-05

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men's basketball team announced Thursday's game against George Mason at the Kohl Center has been canceled.

According to the Badgers, the "decision was made by UW medical officials after positive COVID-19 tests were found within the Wisconsin program."

The next scheduled game for the Badgers is at Kohl Center against Illinois State on Dec. 29.

Officials say all ticket holders for Thursday's game will be notified with next steps by email.

