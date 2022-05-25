Wisconsin man pleads not guilty to US Capitol riot charges

WISCONSIN — A Wisconsin man accused of participating in last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges.

Twenty-three-year-old Riley Kasper, of Pulaski, is accused of pepper-spraying law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 riot and faces charges that include assaulting officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon to inflict bodily injury and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

About 800 defendants have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. Roughly 300 pleaded guilty.

Juries have convicted four other defendants after trials.

