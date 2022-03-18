Wisconsin man gets life in killing, dismemberment of parents

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who was convicted of killing and dismembering his parents was sentenced to life without parole.

A judge saying his obligation to protect the public required the stiffest possible sentence for Chandler Halderson.

The 24-year-old was convicted in January of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse in the July deaths of Bart and Krista Halderson.

Investigators said Halderson killed his parents after his father discovered he had been lying about attending a technical college.

Prosecutors said it was one in a web of lies he told about work, school and being on a police scuba dive team.

