Wisconsin man gets life in killing, dismemberment of parents

AP
This undated photo provided by the Dane County Sheriff's Office in Wis., shows Chandler Halderson. Opening statements were scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 in the trial of Chandler Halderson, a Wisconsin man charged with killing and dismembering his parents. (Dane County Sheriff's Office via AP)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who was convicted of killing and dismembering his parents was sentenced to life without parole.

A judge saying his obligation to protect the public required the stiffest possible sentence for Chandler Halderson.

The 24-year-old was convicted in January of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse in the July deaths of Bart and Krista Halderson.

Investigators said Halderson killed his parents after his father discovered he had been lying about attending a technical college.

Prosecutors said it was one in a web of lies he told about work, school and being on a police scuba dive team.

