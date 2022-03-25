Wisconsin Lutheran track and field senior beats mom's records, sets goals high

Some athletes choose their sports, and sometimes it's in their DNA.

"My brothers, my parents, they were all jumpers. It's really our family. I just love this sport so much," says Jaiah Hopf, Wisconsin Lutheran track and field senior.

For Hopf, it's the latter.

"My mom, for sure [got her into the sport]. She did triple jump in high school. She did it here actually. Her record is still up there," says Hopf.

The reigning long and triple jump WIAA Division 1 State Champion, Hopf has already broken her mother's record.

"My goal coming into freshman year, I told her I would beat her by my senior year. By one of our first outdoor meets, I jumped like two feet further than her record," says Hopf.

Although mom missed the jump, she did get to see the footage. But for now, mom's name still hangs as a reminder to keep pushing. That said, Hopf needs no help setting her goals high.

"This season is all about the records. I want the records. I have big goals for this season," she said.

If you're wondering just how far she wants to jump...

"For triple jump, probably 41 and for long jump, a legal 20 foot," says Hopf.

These numbers are ones she will look to accomplish now, and then replicate in college as a member of the Depaul Track and Field team.

