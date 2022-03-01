Wisconsin Lutheran College women's basketball team heads to NCAA tournament for the 11th time

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Lutheran women's basketball team is an 11 time conference champion. The Warriors have now made the NCAA Division 3 Tournament for the 11th time as well.

"It's hard," head coach Klay Knueppel says. "It's a grind and it's really hard. People think it's easy or you can get this done every single year. It's really difficult to do it every year and I've just been blessed with some great kids."

The Warriors are 23-1 and ranked 20th in the nation.

"We're all very supportive of each other," Jenna Mace says. "I think we're just easy going. We like to goof around a lot. Sometimes too much in practice. We might not get as much done as we like, but I think we find ourselves pushing one another a lot too."

All that is left to say is… NACC TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS! We’re going dancing! Ticket punched to the NCAA tournament starting next weekend! #WeAreWarriors🏀⚔️ pic.twitter.com/lP6r8mAy5q — WLC W. Basketball (@WLC_WBB) February 27, 2022

