Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project launches fundraiser to help update decades-old website

MILWAUKEE — For almost 30 years, the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project's website has been the primary resource for people to, discover, remember, and learn about the gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender community in Milwaukee and Wisconsin.

"You can go back in time and read consecutive issues and news from the 1970s, which takes you through the earliest days of the gay liberation movement," said Michail Takach, a curator for the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project.

Don Schwamb started the history project in 1995. After running the website for more than two decades in the same format, he along with current members agree it's time for a new look.

"Unfortunately, much like all digital tools, this one has a lifespan and it's approaching the end of its lifespan. It's hand-coded, which makes it very difficult to update, it's not in the most modern interface," said Takach.

Now, the LGBTQ History Project is turning to the community for help. Launching a GoFundMe in hopes of raising the money they need to update the website to make it more accessible and easier for people to use.

"The goal is to give people access to all of that contact with a new front door experience that's very colorful, very engaging, very captivating. We want to make sure that this site provides a great experience whether it is for someone in academia who is looking to do research, a reporter like yourself looking to do a story, or parents of LGBTQ you who don't really understand this culture and have no idea how to approach it," said Takach.

By doing so, they hope to be able to continue to shed a light on the LGBTQ community and make sure their stories aren't forgotten.

"We want to make sure that our site will be discovered, used, and valued by generations for years and years to come," said Takach.

Members of the project say their goal is to launch the new and improved website by the end of the year.

