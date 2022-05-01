Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin legislators call it quits at near-record pace

state capitol
Copyright Getty Images
UniversalImagesGroup
<p>State Capitol, Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)</p>
state capitol
Posted at 10:06 AM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 11:06:07-04

WISCONSIN — Wisconsin's legislators are calling it quits in near-record numbers ahead of the November elections.

About one-fourth of the 118 incumbents up for reelection have announced their retirement.

That's the most incumbents to retire since 2014 and the third-highest since 1940.

Democratic Rep. Gary Hebl, who is not seeking reelection after 17 years in the body, says the ugly political environment in Madison is driving people out.

The large number of open seats likely won't change the balance of power in the Legislature.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule