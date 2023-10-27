Wisconsin leads the way for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha County hopes to do its part in helping Wisconsin remain the nation leader on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event takes place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at four locations:



Probation and Parole Office, 1212 60 th Street

Street Kenosha County Center, 19600 75 th Street

Street Pleasant Prairie Police Department, 8600 Green Bay Road

Somers Fire & Rescue Department, 7511 12th Street

Drop-off sites are set up for prescription and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.

Illegal drugs, needles and hazardous waste are not allowed.

The event is coordinated twice a year by the Drug Enforcement Administration on the last Saturdays in April and October.

Wisconsin collected a national-best 55,000 pounds of unused medication in April, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

JEFFREY ZAMPANTI A drug collection box is located at the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, 8600 Green Bay Road

“Wisconsin is doing a fantastic job,” said Kari Foss, Kenosha County Director of Aging, Disability and Behavorial Health. “I’m really proud of the way our residents are responding to this call to action.”

Foss said properly disposing of the drugs keeps them out of the wrong hands and out of waterways.

“We really think that prescription drug abuse prevention can happen with the control of our own medicine cabinets,” Foss said.

“We want this to be safely disposed. We don’t want folks flushing their prescription drugs down into our water supply. Our water treatments are not capable of filtering everything out.”

