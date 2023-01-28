Wisconsin leaders react to video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols during arrest

Editor's note: TMJ4 News will continue to add statements to this article as we receive them.

The police bodycam footage of Memphis police officers' confrontation with Tyre Nichols was released to the public by Tennessee authorities on Friday.

Five Memphis officers, all of whom are Black, were fired and charged Thursday with second-degree murder and other crimes in connection to Nichols' death during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later. Scripps News reports Nichols, who is also a Black man, was returning home after taking pictures at a park when he was pulled over.

Police released four different video clips Friday which show the traffic stop and the officers beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes.

(Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP) This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.

AP This combo of booking images provided by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office shows, from top row from left, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, bottom row from left, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. The five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop, records showed Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Nichols can be heard saying "I'm just trying to go home" and "Stop, I'm not doing anything" after he was wrestled to the ground. According to the Associated Press, the Nichols family's legal team compared the assault to the infamous 1991 Los Angeles police beating of Rodney King.

President Joe Biden responded to the video release Friday expressing his outrage and pain.

"It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day," President Biden's statement said in part. "My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols’ family and to Americans in Memphis and across the country who are grieving this tremendously painful loss. The footage that was released this evening will leave people justifiably outraged. Those who seek justice should not to resort to violence or destruction. Violence is never acceptable; it is illegal and destructive. I join Mr. Nichols’ family in calling for peaceful protest."

The nation is now bracing for large demonstrations as Nichols' relatives also urge for peaceful protests. Milwaukee police say officers are prepared to "address any potential unrest however, at this time, there are no known credible threats in the City of Milwaukee."

As previously reported, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffery Norman, and Director of Violence Prevention Ashanti Hamilton issued a statement Friday saying they "are appalled by the recent incident that occurred in Tennessee."

Andrew Harnik/AP CORRECTS DATE FROM THURSDAY, JAN. 26 TO FRIDAY, JAN. 27 - Protesters gather in Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

"We emphatically condemn violence in all forms. Accountability must occur for those in law enforcement who commit unlawful acts. Policing must be constitutional, fair, and impartial. Above all else, policing must always respect human dignity and life," the statement reads.

Several Wisconsin leaders immediately began to react following the video release.

Rep. Gwen Moore

"You do not need to see the video to know that Tyre Nichols should be alive today. I applaud the swift actions taken to hold those responsible for his killing to justice. However, police accountability must be the rule, not the exception," Moore tweeted on Friday. "Our country needs the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to increase accountability for law enforcement misconduct, enhance transparency, and prevent & remedy racial profiling by law enforcement at the federal, state, and local levels. My heart is with the loved ones of Tyre, with Memphis, & with communities across America who are repeatedly traumatized by police violence. We can change this broken system, and change cannot wait."

Rep. Darrin Madison

“This is not an isolated case. This is the horrible and natural result of a system based on punitive controls instead of a realistic continuum of care that is rooted in rehabilitation, repairing the harm, and guaranteed safety not only for those in the care of our country but for our whole community.”

Rep. Ryan Clancy

“Events like this brutal murder shake the conscience of our community. Many will urge us merely to ‘remain calm’. Please do not. To do so is to be complacent and complicit in this violence. Be angry. Protest. Agitate for change. Respond to this horrific and sustained systemic violence not with violence but with a fierce determination to tear down and replace the system responsible for it.The charges filed in this case are merely the lowest bar of accountability after the fact – only systemic change which prevents future victims will bring justice. The demographics of the charged officers do not make this case ‘complicated’. They underline the present and historic reality of policing in America: policing is rooted in racism and against the interests of the working class. No amount of reform, training, or ‘community’ policing can or will change that.”

The Milwaukee Bucks

"We are outraged by the deadly beating that Tyre Nichols received from five Memphis police officers. While the police officers being charged for their heinous actions is an important step for justice, this incident further highlights the need for progress in improving police-community relations. The Bucks remain committed to using our voice and resources to inspire the systemic change that needs to happen in our marginalized communities. Our hearts and prayers go out to Mr. Nichols’ family and friends."

