Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin lawsuit accuses 3 GOP congressmen of insurrection

ron johnson
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022. Wisconsin liberals on Thursday, March 10, 2022, filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Republican Sen. Johnson, U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald are insurrectionists in violation of the U.S. Constitution for their words and actions in support of Donald Trump leading up to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
ron johnson
Posted at 2:09 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 15:09:56-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin liberals have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and two other GOP congressmen are insurrectionists in violation of the U.S. Constitution for their words and actions in support of Donald Trump before the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The lawsuit filed Thursday alleges a violation of the “Disqualification Clause” of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. It says that Johnson and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald conspired to undermine President Joe Biden’s victory and sew public district of the outcome. The lawmakers did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku