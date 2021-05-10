Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin judge declines to put redistricting ruling on hold

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Scott Olson
Wisconsin Legislature not expected to do much in 2018
Posted at 5:00 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 18:00:16-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has refused to put on hold his ruling last month that Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature illegally hired private taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them in anticipation of legal challenges over redistricting.

Republicans wanted to put the ruling on hold while they pursue an appeal so the contracts they entered into with the attorneys would not be immediately voided. Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke, in a ruling from the bench Tuesday, declined to stay his order. Republicans were expected to appeal that to the state court of appeals.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

"Milwaukee Tonight" debuts Monday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m