The Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra (WIO) will host its winter concert Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Zelazo Center near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus.

The concert is titled "Let's Dance" and will feature upbeat, rhythmic pieces with a holiday flair.

WIO is an ensemble that brings together musicians of all generations — younger players are seated alongside experienced musicians in the spirit of learning and making music together.

Members of the Mukwonago High School choir will join the orchestra as special guests during the performance.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at wiorchestra.org. Those 18 and under are admitted free.

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