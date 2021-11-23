Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin insurance commissioner quitting after 3 years

items.[0].image.alt
wikipedia.com
Riley, Marcus
Wisconsin lawmaker calls for Constitutional convention
Posted at 3:02 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 16:02:44-05

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable is stepping down next month.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Afable to the post in December 2018.

Afable had previously worked for American Family Insurance and served as the company’s chief legal officer before joining the Evers administration.

Evers says Afable has protected the state's competitive insurance marketplace while advocating for consumers.

Deputy Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek will serve as interim commissioner upon Afable’s departure.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Christmas Parade SUV

Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy: Latest updates