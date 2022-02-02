Watch
Wisconsin immigrant rights group allowed to join legal fight

Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is allowing an immigrants rights group to join a pending lawsuit challenging subpoenas issued by a Republican-hired attorney investigating President Joe Biden's 2020 election win in the battleground state.

The move expands the legal challenge to subpoenas issued by Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired in June with $676,000 in taxpayer money to lead the investigation.

Gableman subpoenaed Milwaukee-based Voces de la Frontera in December seeking a wide array of records from the private group.

It sought to join an existing lawsuit filed by Attorney General Josh Kaul to challenge subpoenas issued to the state elections commission.

