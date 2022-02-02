Wisconsin immigrant rights group allowed to join legal fight

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is allowing an immigrants rights group to join a pending lawsuit challenging subpoenas issued by a Republican-hired attorney investigating President Joe Biden's 2020 election win in the battleground state.

The move expands the legal challenge to subpoenas issued by Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired in June with $676,000 in taxpayer money to lead the investigation.

Gableman subpoenaed Milwaukee-based Voces de la Frontera in December seeking a wide array of records from the private group.

It sought to join an existing lawsuit filed by Attorney General Josh Kaul to challenge subpoenas issued to the state elections commission.

