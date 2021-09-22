Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin hunters urged to submit samples for CWD

items.[0].image.alt
iPhotos
Mark Duffy
<strong>Wildlife. </strong>Every season is hunting season in Wisconsin, and even if you're not a hunter you're bound to see a deer or turkey wandering about. 
25 reasons we love Wisconsin
Posted at 4:11 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 17:11:20-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin deer hunters are being urged by state wildlife officials to submit samples for chronic wasting disease, which is still spreading throughout the state after first being detected nearly 20 years ago.

With the hunting season just beginning, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials on Wednesday asked hunters to help them collect data to track the disease’s spread. State wildlife health conservative specialist Amanda Kamps says, “Every hunter has a role and obviously an interest in our deer population in the state." The nine day gun hunting deer season begins Nov. 20.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your Roku device