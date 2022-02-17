Wisconsin Humane Society's 'Poorly Drawn Pets' fundraiser returns

MILWAUKEE — Back by popular demand for the third time in a row, the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) has begun its Poorly Drawn Pets fundraiser.

With a $25 donation to the Wisconsin Humane Society, you can get giggles and questionable artwork of your furry friend. It might not be a work of art, but it will put a smile on your face.

Wisconsin Humane Society

"You *might* get an extremely talented artist, but to be honest… you’ll probably get someone who can’t draw their way out of a paper bag," the WHS said in a statement.

To submit your photos, go to the WHS Facebook page by clicking HERE.

WHS serves 40,000 animals every year. Lat year, over $20,000 was raised for Poorly Drawn Pets.

