Wisconsin Humane Society welcomes 92 dogs rescued from Iowa puppy mill

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) offered its support to help rescue 92 dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa Monday night.

The rescue process began Thursay, Oct. 14. As of Monday night, WHS welcomed 92 out of 500 saved dogs and puppies. Officials say they sent a team of staff and volunteers to Iowa over the weekend to retrieve the animals due to a spacing issue at the local Iowa shelter.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL), at the request of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), helped remove, transport, and shelter more than 500 dogs and puppies from a U.S. Department of Agriculture licensed breeder in Iowa. Officials say there were more than 190 violations of the Animal Welfare Act. Daniel Gingerich agreed to surrender all of his animals after a complaint filed by the DOJ detailed horrific conditions at multiple locations in Iowa.

WHS is now asking for the public's help.

"This work is not easy nor cheap, but we are dedicated to providing the urgent intervention these animals so desperately needed," WHS said in a statement. "Many of these dogs and puppies will need medical treatment for a variety of ailments, as well as foster care, before they are ready for adoption."

To donate, click here. If you are interested in fostering, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip