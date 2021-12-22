Wisconsin Humane Society welcomes 32 cats rescued from Kentucky

MILWAUKEE — More than 30 cats were brought to the Wisconsin Humane Society after they were rescued in Kentucky following the recent tornado that hit the state.

The human society stepped in after Kentucky animal shelters got overwhelmed with the number of animals needing their care. The 32 cats brought to Wisconsin were in shelters before the tornado hit.

Some cats can be adopted as soon as today, while others need treatment and care before they go to their forever home.

People who don't want to adopt but still want to help can donate to help cover medical costs or become a foster parent.

