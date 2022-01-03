Wisconsin Humane Society temporarily halts adoptions at three locations due to staffing shortage

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — Adoption services are temporarily closed at three locations of the Wisconsin Humane Society, the organization said Monday.

Wisconsin Humane Society announced on Facebook that adoption services are temporarily closed at its Racine, Ozaukee and Door County campuses. The closure is due to staffing shortages brought on by COVID-19.

All other services (including stray and surrender intake) remain open, the Wisconsin Humane Society said.

Available animals from the affected locations will be transferred to the organization's Milwaukee and Green Bay campuses, which will remain open for adoption.

For the most up-to-date information regarding campus closures and services, the organization advises people to call the WHS Closure Status Hotline at 414-377-7726.