Wisconsin Humane Society receives $75,000 grant to help make pets ready for adoption

It just got a little easier for cute dogs like Rocky, the one in the picture, get adopted. The Wisconsin Humane Society received a $75,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help fund medical care to prepare pets for adoption.

The money will be used for spay/neuter surgery for dogs and cats, vaccinations, behavioral assessments, and microchips.

“The Wisconsin Humane Society finds homes for more than 10,000 animals every year, and there are no time or space limits for any animals in our adoption program,” said Alison Kleibor, executive vice president in a press release. “This grant helps us to continue to make that commitment to homeless animals in need of loving homes.”

This will help more dogs like Rocky, a 135-pound dog available at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus, get ready for adoption and find a forever home.

To learn more about adopting a pet from the Humane Society, you can go to their website.

