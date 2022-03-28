Wisconsin Humane Society receives $300K grant for foster program from Rachael Ray Foundation

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) has received a $300,000 grant from The Rachael Ray Foundation to support its foster program.

WHS said in 2021, 3,751 animals were cared for by 923 volunteer foster parents for WHS. Foster families provide temporary care for animals until they are ready for adoption. Foster animals are typically in recovery from an illness or injury or are too young for adoption.

“We are absolutely floored by the continued generosity of our friends at The Rachael Ray Foundation,” said Anne Reed, president and CEO at WHS. “Their incredible support has saved the lives of thousands of animals and we couldn’t be more grateful for their partnership once again.”

WHS said they are expecting a busy spring and are currently seeking new foster parents for dogs, cats, and small animals. To become a foster parent or to learn more about the foster program, click here.

The Rachael Ray Foundation is funded by a portion of proceeds from each sale of Rachael's pet food, Nutrish, according to a news release. The foundation funds organizations across the country.

