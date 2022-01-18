Wisconsin Humane Society flooded with donations in Betty White's name

The Wisconsin Humane Society received more than $60,000 in donations from the nationwide Betty White Challenge.

The challenge asked people to donate $5 toward an animal non-profit to honor White on her birthday on Monday.

The Wisconsin Humane Society said Tuesday that more than 1,600 donors contributed to the donation.

"We keep double checking our reports because we simply can’t believe it," the Wisconsin Humane Society posted on Facebook. "This tremendous wake of kindness will help countless animals and the people who love them. We are endlessly grateful. Thank you all — and thank you, Betty."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip