Wisconsin Humane Society acquiring Kenosha’s Safe Harbor Humane Society

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Humane Society is acquiring Kenosha’s Safe Harbor Humane Society, the organizations announced Wednesday.

According to a news release, the Kenosha County Humane Society will become part of the WHS network.

SHHS approached WHS in the fall of last year. The organization was facing "economic challenges that threatened the future of their work."

They hope WHS will have the resources to keep SHHS up and running in Kenosha.

In 2004, WHS acquired the Ozaukee Humane Society, and in 2013, WHS acquired the Countryside Humane Society in Racine. In 2018, WHS acquired the Bay Area Humane Society in Green Bay and the Door County Humane Society.

The boards of WHS and SHHS voted unanimously in April to approve the acquisition of Safe Harbor by WHS, pending final stages of due diligence, including agreements with municipalities as well as satisfactory title reports on real estate, according to the news release.

WHS hopes to close the deal as early as May 31.

