Wisconsin gubernatorial debate on Oct. 8 will ‘not take place as planned’

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin gubernatorial debate, which was scheduled for Oct. 8, will no longer take place.

The announcement was made in a joint statement Tuesday from the debate sponsors: the Milwaukee County Intergovernmental Cooperation Council, TMJ4 and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The debate was scheduled to take place at the Zelazo Center at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in a town hall format, and was aimed at giving voters a chance to hear directly from the nominees on issues affecting local government.

“We are deeply disappointed that scheduling did not work out to make this happen,” the joint statement read. “We hope that Wisconsin’s next governor will make local government a significant focus of his administration.”

The general election is Nov. 3.

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