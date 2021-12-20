Watch
Wisconsin groups truck down supplies to Kentucky following deadly tornadoes

Posted at 9:18 AM, Dec 20, 2021
A Wisconsin archery club and a trucking company are shipping much-needed supplies down to tornado-ravaged Kentucky after asking for donations throughout Wisconsin.

Winooski Bowmen Archery Club in Plymouth in Sheboygan County and Feucht Trucking in Dodge County said in a statement Monday they asked for a number of items to give away to victims. The donations were then loaded onto Feucht's trucks and are now being driven down to Mayfield, Kentucky.

Donations they asked for included: non-perishable food items, bottled water, baby food, diapers, baby wipes, paper towels, toilet paper, deodorant, tooth brushes, tooth paste, soap, hand sanitizer, plastic utensils, socks, blankets, bedding and other items.

Organizers said they loaded two 53' semis full with supplies. "The outpouring of donations from companies and families from the community was unbelievable," organizers said.

