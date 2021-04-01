Menu

Wisconsin governor seeks legal fees from Trump, Republicans

Gerald Herbert/AP
President Donald Trump talks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Washington. The President is traveling to Texas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump
Posted at 11:49 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 12:49:32-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is seeking more than $250,000 in legal fees from former President Donald Trump and a Republican Party official related to fighting a pair of election lawsuits filed last year.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that Evers made the request in two different federal courts on Wednesday.

If Evers is successful, Trump would have to pay more than $145,000 in one case.

In the other, the chairman of the Republican Party of La Crosse County would have to pay about $107,000.

Trump and his supporters filed several lawsuits after he narrowly lost Wisconsin to Democrat Joe Biden. Republicans lost every challenge.

