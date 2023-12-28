Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers orders flags to half-staff for late Herb Kohl

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Thursday in honor of former U.S. Senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner Herb Kohl.

Kohl died at the age of 88 after a brief illness on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. Flags will fly at half-staff until Kohl's interment.

“A Milwaukeean and Wisconsinite through and through, U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl dedicated his life to serving our kids, our communities, our state, and our country," Gov. Evers said in a statement. "Sen. Kohl was, without a doubt, nobody’s senator but ours."

Kohl, who grew up in the Sherman Park neighborhood in Milwaukee, leaves behind a legacy filled with milestones as a former U.S. senator, Milwaukee Bucks owner, and founder of the Kohl's department stores chain.

